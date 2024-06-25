Government
Shirley Cecilia New Committee Member CBP BES
25-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- Shirley Cecilia will become a new member of the Data Protection Authority BES.
Cecilia has accumulated quite some experience, among others as project leader for the Data Protection Authority in Curaçao.
“With Ms. Cecilia’s appointment, we welcome a wealth of knowledge and experience. Shirley is driven by a deep passion for her profession and is committed to safeguarding the privacy rights of the Caribbean Netherlands’ citizen,” stated Chairman Glen Thodé.
Cecilia says she looks forward to a constructive collaboration with her colleagues within CBP BES and with stakeholders.
