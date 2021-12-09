- 2Shares
Kralendijk- Upcoming Friday, December 17 the Terramar Museum will be open for a whole day of shopping.
This will happen on December 17 starting at 10 am in the morning until 10 pm at night. This day not only is Terramar open for everyone to visit and shop, but also to celebrate and give thanks and appreciation to all of those who supported the museum this year.
Terramar Museum will follow the COVID-19 measures applicable on said date, in compliance with the safety guidelines.
The Terramar Museum is normally open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00-13:00.
Break
The Terramar Museum will be taking a short break from December 18 until January 2 and will open doors again on January 3.
Also read:
- Governments sign cooperation agreement 13+
- Participants long COVID study happy to have been heard
- Final episodes of ‘Het Perfecte Plaatje’ (RTL4) recorded on Bonaire
- Shopping Day & Night at the Terramar Museum
- Vacature Domeinbeheerder Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Backoffice medewerker Sint Eustatius
- Coalition parties no-show for debate on Chogogo Resort permits
- Chogogo Resort Bonaire receives first guests
- Four major roads Bonaire partially closed for repairs
- Vaughn Sams and Jamila Bennett elected to Chamber of Commerce Board in Statia
- Crown Princess Amalia turns eighteen years old
- Arrest on Saba for violation of Opium Act
- Drowning on Saba
- Vacancy Project Manager Saba
- Vacancy HR Manager Saba