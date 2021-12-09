Shopping Day & Night at the Terramar Museum













Kralendijk- Upcoming Friday, December 17 the Terramar Museum will be open for a whole day of shopping.

This will happen on December 17 starting at 10 am in the morning until 10 pm at night. This day not only is Terramar open for everyone to visit and shop, but also to celebrate and give thanks and appreciation to all of those who supported the museum this year.

Terramar Museum will follow the COVID-19 measures applicable on said date, in compliance with the safety guidelines.

The Terramar Museum is normally open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00-13:00.

Break

The Terramar Museum will be taking a short break from December 18 until January 2 and will open doors again on January 3.