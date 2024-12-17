Economy Shops in Kralendijk Allowed to Open on Christmas Day Due to Cruise Ship Visit Redactie 17-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Foto ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Island Governor John Soliano has decided that shops in the city center and Wilhelminapark, specifically those selling tourist items, may open on Christmas Day between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

Although the island decree A.B. 2004, no. 25 requires shops to remain closed on holidays such as Christmas Day, an exception is being made due to the arrival of a cruise ship and the anticipated influx of visitors.

The exemption applies strictly to shops focused on tourist products; all other stores remain subject to the regular closure rule. According to Soliano, the measure aims to accommodate visitors’ needs while supporting the island’s economic interests.

