Economy
Shops in Kralendijk Allowed to Open on Christmas Day Due to Cruise Ship Visit
17-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Island Governor John Soliano has decided that shops in the city center and Wilhelminapark, specifically those selling tourist items, may open on Christmas Day between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM.
Although the island decree A.B. 2004, no. 25 requires shops to remain closed on holidays such as Christmas Day, an exception is being made due to the arrival of a cruise ship and the anticipated influx of visitors.
The exemption applies strictly to shops focused on tourist products; all other stores remain subject to the regular closure rule. According to Soliano, the measure aims to accommodate visitors’ needs while supporting the island’s economic interests.
0
Meer News
-
Economy
Shops in Kralendijk Allowed to Open on Christmas Day Due to Cruise Ship Visit
-
Government
CBS BES Presents Yearbook to Governor Soliano
-
News
Preparations for Black Rocks Harbor Saba Underway
-
Persons
Caribbean Institute of Psychology Established as Counterpart to Dutch Professional Association
-
News
Farewell from Miles Mercera: Reflecting on Four Years of Tourism Leadership
-
Bonaire
Classical Music Board Bonaire Looks Back on Successful Christmas Concert
-
Advertisement
Traveling abroad?
-
Bonaire
Police Finds Dog Food Mixed with Illegal Poison in Multiple Locations
Meer News
-
Economy
Shops in Kralendijk Allowed to Open on Christmas Day Due to Cruise Ship Visit
-
Government
CBS BES Presents Yearbook to Governor Soliano
-
News
Preparations for Black Rocks Harbor Saba Underway
-
Persons
Caribbean Institute of Psychology Established as Counterpart to Dutch Professional Association
-
News
Farewell from Miles Mercera: Reflecting on Four Years of Tourism Leadership
-
Bonaire
Classical Music Board Bonaire Looks Back on Successful Christmas Concert
-
Advertisement
Traveling abroad?
-
Bonaire
Police Finds Dog Food Mixed with Illegal Poison in Multiple Locations