Bonaire Shots fired from car at house on Kaya Papa Cornes 26-08-2024

KRALENDIJK – In the early morning hours of Sunday, around 4:30 AM, a drive-by shooting incident took place at a house on Kaya Papa Cornes. A vehicle drove by and fired shots from a firearm in the direction of the house. There were no injuries.

A spokesperson from KPCN states that the case is under further investigation.

Information

The police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything, or who has relevant information, to contact the police at 715-8000 or via the anonymous tip line at 9310.

