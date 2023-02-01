Sign unveiled at Major Osmar R. Simmons museum in The Bottom

THE BOTTOM- In the presence of family, friends and government officials, the new name board for the Major Osmar R. Simmons Museum in The Bottom was unveiled on Friday, January 27.

During the official ceremony preceding the unveiling of the new sign above the entrance, donated by the Saba Tourist Bureau, Commissioner for Cultural Affairs Rolando Wilson looked back at the life of the person whom the museum was named after, the now deceased Major Osmar Ralph Simmons.

Simmons was born on Saba in 1922 and at the age of 15, like so many other Sabans, left the island to further his education and to seek employment. During WWII, he returned to Saba to work as a police officer. In 1966, he became the local Chief of Police.

The museum contains a large number of everyday objects from the past days displayed in multiple rooms, giving visitors an insight in how Sabans lived many years ago and what they used in their daily lives. The items in the museum were collected by Major Simmons, his wife and family, while there are also many donated objects.

Village tour

Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell said that the Major Osmar R. Simmons Museum was a special and beautiful place that many times visitors overlooked. Hassell said that during the village tour of The Bottom with students during Tourism Awareness Month in October last year, she noted that the museum didn’t have a sign. This being important to direct visitors to the museum, the Tourist Bureau decided to help out with a sign.

While hiking and diving remain Saba’s selling points, the picturesque villages and hospitality always capture the hearts of visitors, said Hassell. She said there was a lot to do in The Bottom. In that regard, the museum is a great asset to promote the largest village and to refer visitors to.

