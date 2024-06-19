Advertisement Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email Sander Engelbertink 19-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Before registering, keep your water and electricity bills on hand. For your (one-time) registration, we ask for your customer number and for verification, the number of the last invoice. Do you have a Pagabon meter for electricity? Don’t forget to click on Pagabon. After registration you will receive the monthly invoices and payment confirmation by email.

Follow this link for the email service:

https://www.webbonaire.com/email/