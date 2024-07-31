Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
31-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Before registering, keep your water and electricity bills on hand. For your (one-time) registration, we ask for your customer number and for verification, the number of the last invoice. Do you have a Pagabon meter for electricity? Don’t forget to click on Pagabon. After registration you will receive the monthly invoices and payment confirmation by email.
Follow this link for the email service:
https://www.webbonaire.com/email/
6
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Infrastructure
Bonaire Government provides information on infrastructure works
-
Economy
Bonaire gets new Lawyer’s office
-
Bonaire
New X-ray Machine at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
-
Saba
Zr.Ms. Groningen visits Saba
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Trolley takes seniors on tour
-
St. Eustatius
Mega D Youth Foundation acknowledges dedicated workers and supporters
-
St. Eustatius
Traffic check St. Eustatius leads to one fine and one confiscated scooter
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Infrastructure
Bonaire Government provides information on infrastructure works
-
Economy
Bonaire gets new Lawyer’s office
-
Bonaire
New X-ray Machine at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
-
Saba
Zr.Ms. Groningen visits Saba
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Trolley takes seniors on tour
-
St. Eustatius
Mega D Youth Foundation acknowledges dedicated workers and supporters
-
St. Eustatius
Traffic check St. Eustatius leads to one fine and one confiscated scooter