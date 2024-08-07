Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
07-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Before registering, keep your water and electricity bills on hand. For your (one-time) registration, we ask for your customer number and for verification, the number of the last invoice. Do you have a Pagabon meter for electricity? Don’t forget to click on Pagabon. After registration you will receive the monthly invoices and payment confirmation by email.
Follow this link for the email service:
https://www.webbonaire.com/email/
4
Meer News
-
-
Sint Maarten
KPSM addresses recent incidents Dutch Quarter
-
Bonaire
BBT starts with tender for new fuel terminal Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Bonaire takes next step in LED Lighting Project
-
St. Eustatius
Theft from car and burglary in St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Statia Resident arrested on Saba due to violation of BES Weapons Act
-
Saba
Cove Bay Saba reopens after upgrade
-
