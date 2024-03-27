Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email

Advertisement
2024-03-27 - 1 minuten leestijd
Before registering, keep your water and electricity bills on hand. For your (one-time) registration, we ask for your customer number and for verification, the number of the last invoice. Do you have a Pagabon meter for electricity? Don’t forget to click on Pagabon. After registration you will receive the monthly invoices and payment confirmation by email.
Follow this link for the email service:
https://www.webbonaire.com/email/
Meer News
-
Banking and Finance
Qredits participates for third year in Global Money Week activities Bonaire
Qredits participates for third year in Global Mone...
-
-
St. Eustatius
Curaçao Governor Lucille George-Wout visits St. Eustatius
Curaçao Governor Lucille George-Wout visits St. E...
-
Tourism
BONHATA meets Executive Council Bonaire for Dialogue Session
BONHATA meets Executive Council Bonaire for Dialog...
-
Agriculture
Reforestatia uses pallets to create windbreakers
Reforestatia uses pallets to create windbreakers
-
Bonaire
Information sessions for Food and Beverage Vendors
Information sessions for Food and Beverage Vendors
-
Bonaire
New round of BKCN Commanders Training initiated
New round of BKCN Commanders Training initiated
-
Airlift
Significant capacity expansion for American Airlines between Miami and Bonaire
Significant capacity expansion for American Airlin...
-
News
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
-
News
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week o...
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024