Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
2024-04-10 - 1 minuten leestijd
Before registering, keep your water and electricity bills on hand. For your (one-time) registration, we ask for your customer number and for verification, the number of the last invoice. Do you have a Pagabon meter for electricity? Don’t forget to click on Pagabon. After registration you will receive the monthly invoices and payment confirmation by email.
Follow this link for the email service:
https://www.webbonaire.com/email/
