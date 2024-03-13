Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
2024-03-13 - 1 minuten leestijd
Before registering, keep your water and electricity bills on hand. For your (one-time) registration, we ask for your customer number and for verification, the number of the last invoice. Do you have a Pagabon meter for electricity? Don’t forget to click on Pagabon. After registration you will receive the monthly invoices and payment confirmation by email.
Follow this link for the email service:
https://www.webbonaire.com/email/
Meer News
-
News
Fundashon Mariadal opens its doors for International Kidney Day
Fundashon Mariadal opens its doors for Internation...
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confi...
-
Airlift
Z-Air welcomes new aircraft from the United States
Z-Air welcomes new aircraft from the United States
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Tennis Association organizes first Double Fun Tennis Tournament of the season
Bonaire Tennis Association organizes first Double ...
-
Bonaire
WeConnect Foundation pays visit to Scholengemeenschap and employers Bonaire
WeConnect Foundation pays visit to Scholengemeensc...
-
St. Eustatius
Warm welcome for Governor-designate Alida Francis upon arrival in St. Eustatius
Warm welcome for Governor-designate Alida Francis ...
-
Saba
Driver License exams Saba to take place on March 28th
Driver License exams Saba to take place on March 2...
-
News
State Secretary for Justice and Security to visit Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire
State Secretary for Justice and Security to visit ...
Meer News
-
News
Fundashon Mariadal opens its doors for International Kidney Day
Fundashon Mariadal opens its doors for Internation...
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confi...
-
Airlift
Z-Air welcomes new aircraft from the United States
Z-Air welcomes new aircraft from the United States
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Tennis Association organizes first Double Fun Tennis Tournament of the season
Bonaire Tennis Association organizes first Double ...
-
Bonaire
WeConnect Foundation pays visit to Scholengemeenschap and employers Bonaire
WeConnect Foundation pays visit to Scholengemeensc...
-
St. Eustatius
Warm welcome for Governor-designate Alida Francis upon arrival in St. Eustatius
Warm welcome for Governor-designate Alida Francis ...
-
Saba
Driver License exams Saba to take place on March 28th
Driver License exams Saba to take place on March 2...
-
News
State Secretary for Justice and Security to visit Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire
State Secretary for Justice and Security to visit ...
Meer Bonaire
-
News
Fundashon Mariadal opens its doors for International Kidney Day
Fundashon Mariadal opens its doors for Internation...
-
Airlift
Z-Air welcomes new aircraft from the United States
Z-Air welcomes new aircraft from the United States
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Tennis Association organizes first Double Fun Tennis Tournament of the season
Bonaire Tennis Association organizes first Double ...
Meer Events
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...
-
News
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Me...