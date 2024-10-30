Saba Significant power outages hit Saba on Tuesday Redactie 30-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

While the news was not entirely positive, SEC received compliments for their provision of updates on the situation. Photo: BES-Reporter.com

THE BOTTOM – Saba Electric Company (SEC) faced multiple power distribution issues across the island on Tuesday, causing widespread outages.

The first outage occurred early in the morning, but power was restored relatively quickly. SEC promptly notified customers, cautioning that additional outages might still occur unexpectedly.

In the afternoon and evening, however, the outages continued and proved more serious than initially anticipated. “We have been notified that the main disruption area is located in Lower Hell’s Gate from Carl Hassell’s residence down to the Solar Park/Airport/Cove Bay Area. This general area will remain without electricity supply this evening until troubleshooting and continued testing can take place again tomorrow. Affected customers in these areas will be contacted directly by SEC once a timeframe for repair is determined,” SEC said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Stable Supply for Other Areas

SEC assured residents that power supply to the rest of the island should remain stable overnight and committed to providing regular updates on the situation. On social media, several residents expressed satisfaction with SEC’s transparent communication throughout the day.

