Simpson Bay Bridge/Causeway Operating According to Regular Scheduled Bridge Openings 

PHILIPSBURG- The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform maritime traffic, and stakeholders that the Simpson Bay Bridge and Causeway, are operating according to their scheduled daily bridge openings.

SLAC is also closely monitoring the approaching weather system known as Tropical Depression #7 which is more than 700 miles from the Leeward Islands.

According to the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten, some gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression could become a tropical storm Wednesday night or on Thursday.

SLAC may have to adapt its bridge opening schedule based on the approaching weather system. All stakeholders will be informed accordingly.