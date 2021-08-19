19 August 2021 13:28 pm

Single new Covid-infection on Bonaire Thursday

Kralendijk- After a few days with quite some new cases, Thursday is a relatively ‘quiet’ day when it comes to new Covid-19 infections.

Out of 58 tests conducted yesterday, only one registered as positive. At the same time three people have recovered, leading to a total number of 24 in ‘active’ cases; 2 less compared to yesterday.

There is still one person hospitalized due to Covid-19.

