Single new Covid-infection on Bonaire Thursday













32 Shares

Kralendijk- After a few days with quite some new cases, Thursday is a relatively ‘quiet’ day when it comes to new Covid-19 infections.

Out of 58 tests conducted yesterday, only one registered as positive. At the same time three people have recovered, leading to a total number of 24 in ‘active’ cases; 2 less compared to yesterday.

There is still one person hospitalized due to Covid-19.