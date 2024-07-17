Airlift Sint Maarten Aviation Authority faces deadline in Z Air decision Redakshon 17-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

PHILIPSBURG – The aviation authority of Sint Maarten must take a decision within one month regarding Z Air’s application to operate flights to Sint Maarten and continue onward to the region.

This ruling comes after a year-long dispute between Z Air and the Sint Maarten Civil Aviation Authority (SMCAA). The core issue revolves around Z Air operating aircraft registered in the United States, leading to uncertainty about oversight responsibility. Interestingly, the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority and the Aruban aviation authority hold different views on this matter.

During the proceedings, Z Air cited a multilateral protocol between the islands and the Netherlands, which outlines minimum requirements for allowing each other’s airlines to operate. Although the court didn’t explicitly order SMCAA to grant the permit, it did impose a time limit for deciding on Z Air’s application.

Reciprocity

Meanwhile, the Curaçao government has withheld additional landing rights for Sint Maarten’s Winair until this issue is resolved. Verkeersminister Charles Cooper described this as a matter of reciprocity.

11