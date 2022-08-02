Sint Maarten cancels landing rights of Dominican carriers

PHILIPSBURG- The aviation authority of Sint Maarten SMCAA has withdrawn the landing rights of all airlines flying from the Dominican Republic to the island on August 6.

The measure comes after the refusal of the Dominican aviation authority CAB to grant Winair landing rights in the Dominican Republic. “This kind of treaty is based on reciprocity and without that principle we can unfortunately no longer admit the Dominican operators to our island,” writes the SMCAA.

The aviation authority urges Dominican airlines to take timely measures to prevent passengers from being the victims of the measures. The airlines concerned are no longer allowed to land at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) from 12 midnight on 5 August.

Airlines

Dominican airlines Sky High Aviation and Air Century fly frequently to St. Maarten, often as a stopover to other destinations in the region, including Anguilla. However, the ban also affects the new Arajet.