Sint Maarten Sint Maarten police issue 129 fines during FCCA conference Redactie 01-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Officers of KPSM busy checking vehicles. Photo: KPSM

PHILIPSBURG – During last week’s FCCA Conference at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, the Sint Maarten Police Force’s (KPSM) Special Team issued 129 fines as part of their intensive efforts to maintain order and safety across the island.

From October 21 to 25, officers conducted increased patrols and traffic control around key conference areas, targeting illegally parked vehicles near Maho’s main roundabout and nearby roads. Additionally, the team inspected 247 vehicles, searched 9 cars, and carried out checks on 16 scooter riders, leading to two arrests for narcotics and possession of stolen goods.

KPSM highlights the positive impact of these preventive measures in promoting safety for residents and visitors alike.

