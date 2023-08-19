Six residents receive Dutch Nationality on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- A total of six residents of St. Eustatius have received their Dutch nationality on Thursday during a ceremony at the Public Library.

It concerns Makasha Vitalien, Kenroy Belleau, Sharon Veira, Sharon Ira Blair, Petra Lingers and Baldemira Perez Colon. The ceremony was presided over by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Head of Cabinet Rient Hassell.

“You are expected to be an active citizen,” Francis told the six, who were accompanied by family and friends. “An active citizen describes someone who is actively involved in the development and improvement of their society or community. This can start by as little as volunteering at a foundation in the community, or as far as being a part of the working class here in St. Eustatius. In short, contributing wherever you can and however you can to our collective development. In other words, being a good citizen.”

Law

The naturalisation ceremony is required by law, and is the final step in your process of becoming a Dutch citizen. At the end of the Ceremony, the new Dutch Nationals were each presented with the royal decree formally establishing that they are Dutch citizens and a pin with Statia’s Coat of Arms.