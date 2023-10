ORANJESTAD- On Thursday, the 12th of October, the police on St. Eustatius received a report of a fight at the William Plantz Road. During the brawl, a minor injured a man with a pickaxe to his head.

The victim was taken to the hospital by acquaintances for medical treatment. The victim had to be flown to Sint Maarten for further medical treatment.

A 16-year-old young man with initials A.F.L.L. was arrested for assault with a weapon. According to KPCN, the case is under investigation.