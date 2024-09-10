The Netherlands
Sixty Dutch civil servants start with a basic course in Papiamentu
10-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE HAGUE – In the Netherlands, a group of about sixty civil servants has started a basic course in Papiamentu.
The course is taught by instructor Hellen Noort and will last two months.
“Connecting and understanding each other well are at the core of our work, and it’s wonderful to see so many colleagues from The Hague wanting to learn the language of the Leeward Islands,” writes Director of Kingdom Relations Roald Lapperre on his LinkedIn page.
