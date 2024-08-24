Saba Sixty-two year old on Saba arrested for assault Redactie 24-08-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM- On Thursday around 11:25 AM, a 62-year-old man with initials N.D.M. was arrested on Under The Hill Road on Saba for assault.

According to a spokesperson from KPCN, the case is under investigation.

