Saba
Sixty-two year old on Saba arrested for assault
24-08-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- On Thursday around 11:25 AM, a 62-year-old man with initials N.D.M. was arrested on Under The Hill Road on Saba for assault.
According to a spokesperson from KPCN, the case is under investigation.
27
More News
-
Saba
Sixty-two year old on Saba arrested for assault
-
St. Eustatius
Man arrested on Statia for assault with weapon, vandalism and theft
-
Saba
Saba trails open again
-
Politics
Justice and Security Committee Engages with Bonaire Island Council on legal aid needs
-
Advertisement
Open day Cervical Cancer and Breast Cancer screening
-
Bonaire
Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire receives donation from Cadushy Distillery
-
Bonaire
TCB hosts scavenger hunt for kids during Tourism month
-
Sint Maarten
Police St. Maarten urges action on school violence; Community march planned
More News
-
Saba
Sixty-two year old on Saba arrested for assault
-
St. Eustatius
Man arrested on Statia for assault with weapon, vandalism and theft
-
Saba
Saba trails open again
-
Politics
Justice and Security Committee Engages with Bonaire Island Council on legal aid needs
-
Advertisement
Open day Cervical Cancer and Breast Cancer screening
-
Bonaire
Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire receives donation from Cadushy Distillery
-
Bonaire
TCB hosts scavenger hunt for kids during Tourism month
-
Sint Maarten
Police St. Maarten urges action on school violence; Community march planned