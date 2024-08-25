Bonaire Sjon van Essen appointed as interim director of STINAPA Redactie 25-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – STINAPA has appointed Sjon van Essen as the interim director. Van Essen is an experienced leader with a proven track record in enhancing organizational effectiveness and capacity. He is currently guiding STINAPA through a reimagining process, expected to continue until early 2025, in close collaboration with the board.

Van Essen has previously worked with STINAPA, including on the new collective labor agreement and in leadership coaching. During these projects, he earned the trust of both the board and the leadership team.

The STINAPA board also expresses its gratitude to Kalli De Meyer, who served as the conservation director over the past year. She focused on building strong relationships with external parties and strengthening the internal organization. Thanks to her efforts, a solid foundation has been established for future development.

STINAPA thanks Kalli for her excellent contributions and leadership over the past year and wishes Sjon much success in his new role.

