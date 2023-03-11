Skyhigh Aviation adds extra flight between Bonaire and Santo Domingo

KRALENDIJK – The Dominican airline Skyhigh Aviation is adding an extra flight between Bonaire and the Dominican Republic for the coming summer season.

So far, Skyhigh only operated one weekly flight between the two islands, on Fridays. There is now a flight on Tuesdays. The extra flight makes a trip to the Dominican Republic more attractive, because it is now possible to choose different lengths of stay from a few days to a whole week.

Skyhigh Aviation is expanding considerably anyway. An extra flight will also be added to other Caribbean destinations. In addition, the airline recently started flights to, among others, Miami, in the United States and started flying with the Embraer 195; a much larger aircraft than previously used.

Flights to Bonaire are usually operated with the somewhat smaller Embrear 145 aircraft with 50 seats on board.

Ethnic traffic

Traditionally, there has been quite a lot of ethnic traffic between Bonaire and the Dominican Republic. The island has a relatively large number of inhabitants with roots located on the island of Hispañola, which is divided between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. In the absence of flights to Haiti, many residents from Haiti also use Skyhigh flights to Santo Domingo and travel on to Haiti by bus.