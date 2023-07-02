Slavery Monument opened in Washington Park Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- During a brief ceremony on Saturday afternoon, in the presence of Minister Hugo de Jonge among others, a monument commemorating slavery was opened in the Washington Slagbaai National Park.

The monument is located on the hill above Boca Slagbaai, with a magnificent view of the sea. After a poem recitation by Linda Coffie, Minister De Jonge, Commissioner Reynold Oleana, and author Delno Tromp all delivered short speeches. In honor of the occasion, Tromp presented a trilingual book titled ‘Mil ochoshentikurantidos’ (1842), containing personal stories, historical facts, and poems related to the theme of freedom and slavery.

Tribute

The plaque near the monument pays tribute to the island’s original indigenous population and emphasizes that understanding and acknowledging the turbulent past of the island is crucial for building a future based on respect and comprehension of the history of all people on the island.