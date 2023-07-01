Slightly lower occupancy, but higher room price on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The trend with slight lower rates occupancy, but with higher room prices seems to continue when it comes to tourism on Bonaire. This becomes clear from the second quarterly tourism meeting, in which tourism partners looked back on the second quarter of the year.

According to Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA, the hotel sector affiliated to the organization, showed an average occupancy of 71% so far for this year. In comparison, 2022 had an average overall occupancy of 76% while in 2019 measured an average occupancy of 77%.

Rates

The Average Daily Rate (ADR) for 2023 is $246, compared to a last year, when the ADR was $225. The Revenue per Available Room for 2023 is $176, compared to $163 in 2022.