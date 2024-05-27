Advertisement Social affairs and labor office closed Sander Engelbertink 27-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Social Affairs and Labor Office on Saba and Statia will be CLOSED from Tuesday the 28th to Friday the 31st of May for a team building event.

On the 28th en 29th of May we will be available by phone, WhatsApp and email:

szw.saba@rijksdienstcn.com

szw.statia@rijksdienstcn.com

+599 790 0055 (Saba) or +599 790 0052 (Statia)

Our offices will reopen again on Monday the 3rd of June to serve you.

Our apologies for the inconvenience this may cause.