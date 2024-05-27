Advertisement

Social affairs and labor office closed

Sander Engelbertink
27-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Social Affairs and Labor Office on Saba and Statia will be CLOSED from Tuesday the 28th to Friday the 31st of May for a team building event.
On the 28th en 29th of May we will be available by phone, WhatsApp and email:
szw.saba@rijksdienstcn.com
szw.statia@rijksdienstcn.com
+599 790 0055 (Saba) or +599 790 0052 (Statia)
Our offices will reopen again on Monday the 3rd of June to serve you.
Our apologies for the inconvenience this may cause.

Deel dit artikel

Meer News

Bekijk meer news