Social affairs and labor office closed
27-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
The Social Affairs and Labor Office on Saba and Statia will be CLOSED from Tuesday the 28th to Friday the 31st of May for a team building event.
On the 28th en 29th of May we will be available by phone, WhatsApp and email:
szw.saba@rijksdienstcn.com
szw.statia@rijksdienstcn.com
+599 790 0055 (Saba) or +599 790 0052 (Statia)
Our offices will reopen again on Monday the 3rd of June to serve you.
Our apologies for the inconvenience this may cause.
