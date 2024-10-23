Bonaire Socialist Party (SP) wants stricter rules for the settlement of Dutch nationals on Bonaire Redactie 23-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Member of Parliament Michiel van Nispen from the Socialist Party (SP) - Photo SP

THE HAGUE – Member of Parliament Michiel van Nispen from the Socialist Party (SP) has expressed criticism during the budget debate regarding the growing pressure on Bonaire due to the influx of wealthy Dutch nationals. Van Nispen warned that the rapid population growth and the arrival of affluent European Dutch people are leading to rising housing prices, overburdened infrastructure, and a loss of culture and language on the island.

According to Van Nispen, Bonaire’s population has grown explosively in recent years due to the arrival of wealthy retirees and people with second homes. “The infrastructure is becoming overwhelmed, healthcare is under pressure, and prices, such as those of housing, are rising sharply,” he stated. He pointed out that the local population is gradually losing their land due to the increasing influence from outside.

Van Nispen called on the state secretary to make bold choices and proposed a restriction on the settlement of wealthy Dutch nationals from the European part of the Kingdom. He advocated for a change in the law to include social and economic ties with Bonaire as a requirement for settlement. With this, he aims to protect the island’s residents and put a stop to the unregulated growth that, according to him, threatens Bonaire’s character.

