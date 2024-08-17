Bonaire Solar Park Bonaire produces significantly more energy than expected Redactie 17-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the solar park next to the Contour Global production facility. Photo: BBT

KRALENDIJK – The solar panel park on Bonaire is generating much more energy than expected. Data from the first five months of 2024 shows that, on average, 19% more energy was produced than anticipated. This was reported in a newsletter presented last week by Bonaire Bon Transition (BBT).

March was the best month of the year so far, with a production of no less than 921 kWh, which is 46% more than expected. The increase in solar energy production not only helps Bonaire meet the rising demand for electricity but also contributes to sustainability by reducing CO₂ emissions.

Through the shared ownership of ContourGlobal Bonaire and BBT, the necessary investments in solar energy for Bonaire can be made while keeping energy rates under control.

According to BBT, the results align with Bonaire’s goals of achieving a more sustainable and diverse energy supply. ContourGlobal Bonaire and BBT are therefore very pleased with the results achieved so far.

Crucial

“The first progress has been made, and active work is being done on further development and expansion of solar and wind energy, together with other partners on Bonaire. The efforts being made now are crucial for the energy supply of current and future generations,” says BBT.

3