Soul Beach Music Festival Returns to St. Maarten in 2025

Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten with Mark Adkins, CEO of Soul Beach Festival Productions and Darren Featherstone (r) of the Soul Beach Team. Photo: SXM Government

PHILIPSBURG- The Soul Beach Music Festival is returning to St. Maarten in 2025, marking a homecoming to its origins as the Sinbad Soul Music Festival, launched on the island in 1995.

“We are thrilled to welcome the festival back,” said Tourism Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten, highlighting its historical role in attracting African-American tourists. The event had become a mainstay in Aruba’s tourism for nearly 25 years, but its return to St. Maarten is seen as a significant milestone.

Mark Adkins, CEO of Soul Beach Festival Productions, expressed excitement about revisiting the festival’s roots. “This feels like divine intervention,” he said, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of local officials in bringing the event back to its original home.

The festival is expected to draw over 4,000 visitors to St. Maarten, boosting the economy and showcasing the island’s unique culture through fine dining, wellness activities, and cultural tours. Previous editions in Aruba generated over $20 million and increased African-American tourism significantly.

“This will extend our tourist season and strengthen St. Maarten’s brand,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten, adding that the festival’s legacy will now be part of the island’s future.

