Bonaire Special Envoy Edison Rijna meets EU Head of Cooperation for the Guyanas and Caribbean OCTs Redactie 02-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Special Envoy Rijna, together with Joan Nadal Sastre

KRALENDIJK – Last week, the Special Envoy for the BES islands, Edison Rijna, met with Joan Nadal Sastre, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation for Guyana, Suriname, and the Caribbean OCTs.

The discussions focused on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba as Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) of the EU, with key topics including the thematic and horizontal funds available to support sustainable development and innovation.

Additionally, the upcoming climate financing conference in Brussels was discussed as a crucial event for shaping future climate actions and funding strategies for the islands.

Positive

According to Rijna, the cooperation between the EU and the islands continues to bring positive developments for the region.

0