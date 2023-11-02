Special Flight flies Participants from St. Eustatius and Saba to Special Olympics Games in Bonaire

ORANJESTAD- A special flight from EZ Air is flying over participants from St. Eustatius to Bonaire for their participation in the Special Olympics Kingdom Games.

Special flight 7Z-7030 took off shortly before 9.30 AM from the FDR Airport, for a straight flight to Bonaire, which will take about two hours. Just before the flight left from St. Eustatius, another flight took off from the airport in St. Maarten with participants from St. Maarten, while participants from Saba were flown over by SXM Airways to connect in both islands.

Later today, similar flights out of Curaçao and Aruba to fly participants from those two islands over to Bonaire, where the games will be held.

Proud

EZ Air CEO René Winkel says the airline is proud to have been chosen as designated carrier for the Special Olympics. “It is our honour to fly over these athletes in a safe and comfortable manner to Bonaire and back. We will take very good care of them, and we are sure they will have a blast”.