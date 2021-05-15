Special KLM Boeing 777 Visits Bonaire Second Time around













15 Shares

The special KLM 777 at Flamingo Airport. Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk- On Saturday for the second time KLM’s Boeing ‘Triple 7’ dubbed Orange Pride touched down at Flamingo International Airport. The first visit of the Boeing with a special and different livery took place on February 21 of this year.

According to KLM, the livery with aspects of the Dutch flag stands for national pride, hence the name of the 777. In 2015, KLM published a message on social media with a photo of an orange plane with the following question: “Do we have to go orange next year? colors on King’s Day? #OrangeExperience “.







More than 30,000 likes later, KLM took the initiative and the Orange Pride rolled out of the hangar on June 14, 2016.