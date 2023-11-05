5 november 2023 19:23 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Sports

Special Olympics Kingdom Games opened on Saturday

214

The first matches were already played on Saturday afternoon. Photo: ABC Online Media

The official opening of the inaugural Special Olympics Kingdom Games on Bonaire took place with a vibrant parade led by The Boyz brass band. 

The event is gathering about 120 athletes from Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Curaçao, and Aruba. 

Commissioner Clark Abraham expressed hope for successful games, emphasizing the unity among the sister islands. Rolanda Helburg-Makaai highlighted the significance of bridging gaps and building courage among participants.

Lorna Bell, Executive Director of the Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative, thanked the Bonaire government and all supporting islands. 

Inspirational

Niels Cannegieter, Director of Thinc Ahead, underlined the athletes’ inspirational role. The event’s official start was marked by the lighting of the flame of hope at Wilhelmina Park.

