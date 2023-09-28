Special prescription pickup counters at the Hospital Pharmacy open starting Monday

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal will introduce fast prescription pickup desks (Counter 6 and 7) after a small renovation this weekend. This means that customers can quickly collect their medications the next day at counters without unnecessary waiting times.

On Friday, the establishment will be partially under renovation without active work during the day. On Saturday, the pharmacy will be open from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with construction work taking place, for which understanding is requested.

Fundashon Mariadal acknowledges the inconvenience during the renovation and seeks understanding and patience from its customers. The introduction of the new pickup counters promises a significant improvement in service, making prescription pickup more efficient and customer-friendly.