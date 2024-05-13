Advertisement
Special social relief
13-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Do you have a low-income and are you facing sudden big expenses? The SZW unit of RCN may be able to help you with special social relief. For example, if you need a bed, stove, refrigerator, washing machine or baby necessities.
You must be registered and living in the Caribbean Netherlands for at least 5 years, over 18 years of age and earning less than 120 percent of the legal minimum wage in your household.
Do you want to know more? Come and see us on Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Or call 318 3376 on Statia or send us a whatsapp via 790 0052.
On Saba you can visit the Saba Community Development Department, Upper Road 4, The Bottom.
