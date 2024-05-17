Advertisement
Special social relief
17-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Do you have a low-income and are you facing sudden big expenses? The SZW unit of RCN may be able to help you with special social relief. For example, if you need a bed, stove, refrigerator, washing machine or baby necessities.
You must be registered and living in the Caribbean Netherlands for at least 5 years, over 18 years of age and earning less than 120 percent of the legal minimum wage in your household.
Do you want to know more? Come and see us on Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Or call 318 3376 on Statia or send us a whatsapp via 790 0052.
On Saba you can visit the Saba Community Development Department, Upper Road 4, The Bottom.
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Duggins Supermarket apologizes for confusion with loyalty points
-
Saba
Tax plans 2025 for Carbbean Netherlands presented and explained on Saba
-
Airlift
WINAIR and SLM to collaborate on specific routes
-
Advertisement
Special social relief
-
Government
Cuba Compagnie removes garbage bins after losing lawsuit
-
Bonaire
Corendon Airlines confirms start of own Bonaire flights starting November
-
Government
Applause and indignation after enforcement action by Bonaire Government at Karel’s Pier
-
Saba
Roof of expanded Scout’s Pace Saba takes shape
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Duggins Supermarket apologizes for confusion with loyalty points
-
Saba
Tax plans 2025 for Carbbean Netherlands presented and explained on Saba
-
Airlift
WINAIR and SLM to collaborate on specific routes
-
Advertisement
Special social relief
-
Government
Cuba Compagnie removes garbage bins after losing lawsuit
-
Bonaire
Corendon Airlines confirms start of own Bonaire flights starting November
-
Government
Applause and indignation after enforcement action by Bonaire Government at Karel’s Pier
-
Saba
Roof of expanded Scout’s Pace Saba takes shape