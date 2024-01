KRALENDIJK- On Sunday, many spectators once again enjoyed various firework displays (pagaras) traditionally set off at specific larger establishments on the island.

Especially, the pagara at Kooyman and the Tung Fong Store, both located on Kaya Korona, attracted a large audience.

In accordance with the conditions for setting off fireworks, as is customary, the Fire Department was present to keep an eye on things.