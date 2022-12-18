Speeches government response report ‘Ketenen van het verleden’(Chains of the past’) to follow live

KRALENDIJK – On December 19th, 2022, Prime Minister Mark Rutte will speak live from the National Archives in the Netherlands about his cabinet’s response to the report ‘Ketenen van het verleden’ (Chains of the past)’ by the Advisory Board Dialooggroep Slavernijverleden.
To emphasize the importance of this subject, a minister or state secretary is present on each island in order to provide an explanation of the government’s response. Subsequently, there is an appropriate program for each island. The speeches can be followed live.
Bonaire 10 AM – 1 PM
Karien van Gennip, Minister of Social Affairs and Employment
Can be followed via Facebook Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire, NosTV Bonaire and Dutch Caribbean TV
Curaçao van 9:30 AM – 12:00 noon
Alexandra van Huffelen, State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation
Can be followed via Facebook Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland in Willemstad
Stations Direct Media Curaçao, TeleCuraçao, Nos Pais Television
Aruba 10 AM – 12:00 noon
Eric van der Burg, State Secrary of Justice en Security
Can be followed via Facebook Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland in Oranjestad, 24Ora, Stations TeleAruba, Diario Tv Aruba
St. Maarten 9:45 AM – 12:00 noon
Ernst Kuipers, Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport
Can be followed live via Facebook Dutch Representation Office in Sint Maarten
St. Eustatius 10:00 AM – 11:45 AM
Marnix van Rij, State Secretary of Finance
Can be followed live via Facebook Statia Government
Saba van 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Maarten van Ooijen, State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport
Can be followed live via Facebook Public Entity Saba
On this day the commemorative year of slavery 2023 – 2024, that will start on July 1st 2023, will also be announced. Everyone is cordially invited to follow these speeches live.