Spirit Airlines plans to expand St. Maarten connectivity
24-07-2024

Mathew Glover (l), Senior Director of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines together with TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten

PHILIPSBURG– Spirit Airlines is set to enhance connectivity to St. Maarten. In a recent Miami meeting, Spirit officials discussed plans with Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten of TEATT to explore code-sharing and increase travel options within the next 12 months.

Spirit’s network planning team, including Matthew Glover and Piotr Rolek, highlighted strategies for improved connectivity. Data supports the potential for more frequent flights and new routes, with follow-up meetings planned.

The airline acknowledged improvements in St. Maarten’s infrastructure, though concerns about water supply and airport accessibility for seniors were noted. Both parties are committed to improving the travel experience and overall accessibility.

Proposal

Spirit will present a marketing proposal, and the Ministry of TEATT will evaluate the impact of past marketing efforts.

