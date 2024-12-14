St. Eustatius St. Eusatatius Burial Alliance calls on the Netherlands to End Double Standards in Heritage Protection Redactie 14-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The situation in the picture is only one of the various sins committed against the Statian Heritage. Photo: Kenneth Cuvelay.

ORANJESTAD – The preservation of St. Eustatius’ cultural heritage remains under threat as infrastructure projects continue to damage historic sites. Despite efforts by the island’s heritage inspector, poor planning practices and disregard for cultural preservation by some contractors are leading to the destruction of significant historical locations, including sites affected by the ongoing Oranje Bay Road project.

Kenneth Cuvalay, president of the St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance, is calling for equal heritage protection laws across the Dutch Kingdom. “In the Netherlands, the Heritage Inspectorate has the authority to intervene, but on St. Eustatius, it does not. This must change,” Cuvalay stated, urging an amendment to the Heritage Act 2016.

Incidents such as illegal cement dumping at heritage sites not only violate local regulations but also contravene the Malta Convention, which the Netherlands has ratified and incorporated into the Caribbean Netherlands’ spatial development policies. While local contractors generally comply with heritage guidelines, mainland-based companies like Statia Roads & Constructions and Rijkswaterstaat often ignore them, leaving lasting damage.

Risks

Without urgent action to prioritize heritage in planning and enforce existing regulations, St. Eustatius risks losing its cultural identity and historical treasures, transforming the “Historic Gem of the Caribbean” into a lifeless concrete landscape.

