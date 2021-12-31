- 24Shares
ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- St. Eustatius and Saba were the only two Covid-19 free islands for a long time, but within days the situation has changed drastically.
Saba, which has been struggling with a number of new cases per day for several days, reached a provisional high on Thursday with 28 active cases. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson declared a Corona risk level 3 in a radio address. Johnson also indicated that there is a good view of the source of the infections: it is not known in only one of the 28 cases.
Acute
The situation is more acute on St. Eustatius. The island, which was totally Covid-free a mere 3 days ago, went from 2 to 26 infections in less than 24 hours. A total of 24 people were tested positive after 207 citizens were called to report after a contact investigation had been carried out.
The island has now been scaled up to risk level 5 in one go. It is worrisome that on the second-largest BES island, it is not clear what the source of the infections is. The introduction of the strict measures means that most if not all year-end activities have now been cancelled.
What makes the situation on St. Eustatius extra worrisome is the low vaccination grade on the island. In contrast to Saba, where about 93% of the population is vaccinated with the Moderna Vaccine, on St. Eustatius the vaccination grade barely reaches 50%. Many Statians are skeptical about the vaccine and the seriousness of a Covid infection, and are more inclined to rely on increasing natural resistance by drinking among others the highly popular ‘bush tea’ and other home remedies.
Cooperate
Both Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Government Commissioner Alida Francis urgently appeal to the population to adhere to the measures imposed and to cooperate with source and contact tracing.
Also read:
- Mantelzorg Bonaire receives recognition from MCB bank
- St. Eustatius and Saba are both struggling with a major Corona outbreak
- Island Governor Rijna optimistic about progress made with infrastructure
- Using fireworks safely
- New Covid-infections in St. Eustatius
- Final push with Road Repairs has eliminated some urgent bottlenecks on Bonaire
- Chamber of Commerce St. Eustatius & Saba advised against rate increase but was ignored
- Statia’s Marine Park Manager Jessica Berkel passes away
- Vacancy Waitress / Waiter or Bartender Bonaire
- Vacature Commissaris Telbo Bonaire
- 32 new active cases of covid-19 on Bonaire Wednesday
- Port St. Maarten preparing for fire work display on New Year’s Eve
- Seventeen active Covid-cases on Saba
- Residents in Lagoen Hill still worried after dog attack and Police Intervention
- Ubuntu protests Increase in Chamber of Commerce contributions St. Eustatius & Saba