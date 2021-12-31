St. Eustatius and Saba are both struggling with a major Corona outbreak













24 Shares

A total of 207 persons underwent a Covid-19 test in Statia’s Hospitainer on Thursday

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- St. Eustatius and Saba were the only two Covid-19 free islands for a long time, but within days the situation has changed drastically.

Saba, which has been struggling with a number of new cases per day for several days, reached a provisional high on Thursday with 28 active cases. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson declared a Corona risk level 3 in a radio address. Johnson also indicated that there is a good view of the source of the infections: it is not known in only one of the 28 cases.

Acute

The situation is more acute on St. Eustatius. The island, which was totally Covid-free a mere 3 days ago, went from 2 to 26 infections in less than 24 hours. A total of 24 people were tested positive after 207 citizens were called to report after a contact investigation had been carried out.

The island has now been scaled up to risk level 5 in one go. It is worrisome that on the second-largest BES island, it is not clear what the source of the infections is. The introduction of the strict measures means that most if not all year-end activities have now been cancelled.

What makes the situation on St. Eustatius extra worrisome is the low vaccination grade on the island. In contrast to Saba, where about 93% of the population is vaccinated with the Moderna Vaccine, on St. Eustatius the vaccination grade barely reaches 50%. Many Statians are skeptical about the vaccine and the seriousness of a Covid infection, and are more inclined to rely on increasing natural resistance by drinking among others the highly popular ‘bush tea’ and other home remedies.

Cooperate

Both Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Government Commissioner Alida Francis urgently appeal to the population to adhere to the measures imposed and to cooperate with source and contact tracing.