Weather St. Eustatius and Saba may see rainfall with lightning and thunder Redactie 28-08-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM – In the night of August 27th, into today, Wednesday, August 28th, St. Eustatius and Saba may experience rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning at times.

Residents are reminded to unplug electronic devices during thunderstorms, in the case of lightning strikes, and to use caution when traveling in the event of heavy rainfall and rockslides.

