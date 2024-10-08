Sports
St. Eustatius Holds First Beach Volleyball Tournament
08-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- On Sunday St. Eustatius held it’s first Beach Volleyball Tournment, Kings & Queens Of The Sand. The tournament saw matchups between 5 female teams and 6 male teams.
Winners for the men were Jantzen Patrick & Percy Prudencia. The women ended 1-1 with Elshe Spanner/Lydicia Fleming and Gerelvia Spanner/Gercia Brown.
The tournament can be considered a very positive development for sports on the island.
