St. Eustatius present at 20th EU Forum in Brussels

BRUSSELS- The island of St. Eustatius will be present during the 20th EU Forum and Overseas Territories and Countries.

The 26-29 February 2024 OCTs-EU Forum focuses on uniting the overseas countries and territories and EU representatives. Deputy government commissioner, Nicoline van der Linden is heading the Statia delegation, which also includes senior policy adviser, Maldwyn Timber and Kimani Kitson-Walters, the policy adviser for agriculture, nature and the environment.

During the next two days, the meeting will discuss cooperation in areas including climate change and the digital transition and will explore new partnership opportunities, aligned with Global Gateway – a strategy that connects countries and regions around the world.