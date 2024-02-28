28 februari 2024 13:02 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news St. Eustatius

St. Eustatius present at 20th EU Forum in Brussels

110

The Statia delegation consists of Deputy Government Commissioner Nicole van der Linden, Maldwyn Timber and Kimani Kitson-Walters. Photo: Statia Government. 

BRUSSELS- The island of St. Eustatius will be present during the 20th EU Forum and Overseas Territories and Countries. 

The 26-29 February 2024 OCTs-EU Forum focuses on uniting the overseas countries and territories and EU representatives. Deputy government commissioner, Nicoline van der Linden is heading the Statia delegation, which also includes senior policy adviser, Maldwyn Timber and Kimani Kitson-Walters, the policy adviser for agriculture, nature and the environment.

During the next two days, the meeting will discuss cooperation in areas including climate change and the digital transition and will explore new partnership opportunities, aligned with Global Gateway – a strategy that connects countries and regions around the world.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Rocargo

Top vacancies

More vacancies

Rocargo

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius