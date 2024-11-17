St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius present at International Volleyball Federation Congress in Portugal
17-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PORTO, Portugal- The St. Eustatius Volleyball Association (SEVA) is taking part at the World Volleyball Congress which took place at the Sheraton Hotel in the city of Porto, Portugal between November 15 and November 17, 2024.
President of the St. Eustatius Volleyball Association (SEVA) Jantzen Patrick and Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) board member Mr. Elvin Henriquez at the 39th FIVB World Congress in Portugal assured that St. Eustatius was well represented at the Congress.
In attendance were over 190 countries ranging from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean.
12
