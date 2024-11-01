St. Eustatius St. Eustatius will work on Tourism Master Plan Redactie 01-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Commissioner Leerdam informing the Island Council of the intentions with the Tourism Masterplan.

ORANJESTAD – St. Eustatius will be working on their own Tourism Masterplan. Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam, responsible for Tourism, said in Statia’s Island Council meeting on Thursday that Robertico Croes, who previous drafted the Tourism Masterplan for both Bonaire and Saba, will visit St. Eustatius in the course of November, to get preliminary work started.

Leerdam also stated that Government means to work on some short term goals on the interim, as long as an overall Tourism Masterplan is not ready as yet and will take about eight months to be finalized. Croes will also be assisting with those short term goals.

