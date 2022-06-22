St. Eustatus and Saba want to cooperate on Waste Management

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- The Public Entities of St. Eustatius and Saba have signed an ambition document on Tuesday 21 June 2022 with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management to collaborate on waste management.

As part of the agreement both entities agreed to cooperate in six key areas, namely institution of a Task Force, disposal of recyclables and non-recyclables, landfill and dump site management, long-term sustainable waste management solutions, knowledge sharing and Communication and public awareness

Both local governments also agreed to prepare a separate long-term vision and action document outlining their plans for the period of 2022-2030 and submit this to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

Signed

Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet signed on behalf of the Public Entity St. Eustatius, while Director General of Environmental and International Affairs Ronald Lapperre signed on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Waterworks. Commissioner of Infrastructure and Waste Management Bruce Zagers had earlier signed on behalf of the Public Entity Saba.

Everyone involved expressed a strong willingness to work together to finalise the general terms of an agreement to govern their shared ambitions. However, a final agreement will be subject to approval by the executive councils of both entities, the availability of both financial and human resources to execute the plan and agreement to work towards solutions that are sustainable and environmentally friendly.