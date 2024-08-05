Sint Maarten St. Maarten and St. Martin to Establish MOU on Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry Redactie 05-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The delegations from both St. Maarten and St. Maarten who spoke about the establishment of a MOU. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

GREAT BAY – The administrations of both halves of St. Maarten are set to formalize their collaboration on agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The initiative aims to synchronize policies and strengthen partnerships across the island.

The agreement was reached following a meeting between Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, and Vice President of the Collectivity of St. Martin, Alain Richardson.

During the meeting, Vice President Richardson emphasized the importance of food security, noting the vulnerabilities highlighted by hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic. He advocated for reducing food imports and enhancing self-sufficiency for health reasons.

Minister Heyliger-Marten stressed the need to balance agricultural development with environmental preservation. Both officials agreed on the importance of incorporating agricultural training into school curricula and exploring the establishment of specialized agricultural schools.

The proposed MOU will facilitate joint efforts to preserve natural habitats, promote sustainable development, and boost agri-tourism by encouraging the use of locally grown food in restaurants. Additionally, the agreement will enable the sharing of research and study results to better align policies and standards.

Positive step

Heyliger-Marten and Richardson expressed their satisfaction with the results of the meeting, seeing it as a positive step towards achieving sustainable agricultural and fisheries development for the entire island.

