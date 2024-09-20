Police and justice St. Maarten authorities destroy large cache of confiscated narcotics in supervised operation Redactie 20-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of preparations to set the confiscated narcotics and other illicit items ablaze. Photo: KPSM.

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in cooperation with the Customs Department and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), destroyed a substantial number of confiscated narcotics and other illicit items on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

The operation was conducted under the strict supervision of representatives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Courthouse. The items destroyed were seized in various operations by KPSM/Customs and other law enforcement partners over the course of several investigations. The confiscated items were safely burned at a secure location.

