Sint Maarten St. Maarten expects 1.5 Million cruise passengers by 2025 16-08-2024

FCCA CEO Michele Paige (l) and Minister of Tourism Grisha Heyliger Marten. Photo Government of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- Port St. Maarten Group CEO Alexander Gumbs has announced that St. Maarten is projected to welcome over 1.5 million cruise passengers in 2025, reflecting the strong rebound of cruise tourism post-pandemic.

Global cruise industry trends show a 10% increase in cruise capacity from 2024 to 2028, with passenger numbers expected to reach nearly 40 million by 2027.

Minister of Tourism Grisha Heyliger Marten emphasized the importance of continuously enhancing St. Maarten’s offerings to stay competitive.

FCCA conference

The island will host the 30th Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Tradeshow in October, showcasing its commitment to the cruise industry.

