Sint Maarten
St. Maarten expects 1.5 Million cruise passengers by 2025
16-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG- Port St. Maarten Group CEO Alexander Gumbs has announced that St. Maarten is projected to welcome over 1.5 million cruise passengers in 2025, reflecting the strong rebound of cruise tourism post-pandemic.
Global cruise industry trends show a 10% increase in cruise capacity from 2024 to 2028, with passenger numbers expected to reach nearly 40 million by 2027.
Minister of Tourism Grisha Heyliger Marten emphasized the importance of continuously enhancing St. Maarten’s offerings to stay competitive.
FCCA conference
The island will host the 30th Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Tradeshow in October, showcasing its commitment to the cruise industry.
11
More News
-
Police and justice
Seized criminal funds benefit Bonaire’s environment through prosecutor’s office BES
-
Events
Bonairean children visit Carnival Cruise ship
-
Sint Maarten
St. Maarten expects 1.5 Million cruise passengers by 2025
-
Consumer Affairs
Better privacy protection residents Caribbean Netherlands when reporting discrimination
-
Jobs ICT and Technical
Vacancy Supervisor of Production Statia
-
St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius uses branding agency to carry out recruitment procedure in healthcare
-
Saba
Saba cleans up after passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto
-
Police and justice
Aspirant officers KPCN undergo driving training and examination
More News
-
Police and justice
Seized criminal funds benefit Bonaire’s environment through prosecutor’s office BES
-
Events
Bonairean children visit Carnival Cruise ship
-
Sint Maarten
St. Maarten expects 1.5 Million cruise passengers by 2025
-
Consumer Affairs
Better privacy protection residents Caribbean Netherlands when reporting discrimination
-
Jobs ICT and Technical
Vacancy Supervisor of Production Statia
-
St. Eustatius
St. Eustatius uses branding agency to carry out recruitment procedure in healthcare
-
Saba
Saba cleans up after passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto
-
Police and justice
Aspirant officers KPCN undergo driving training and examination